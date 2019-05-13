Mainstream and the University of Atacama have signed a cooperation agreement that aims to contribute to academic excellence through a training program that is designed to develop skills that can be applied in the solar industry.

The cooperation agreement includes a series of training workshops that will cover a variety of themes including photovoltaic systems and solar energy analysis. This agreement will also give students the opportunity to participate in guided technical visits of the solar projects that Mainstream is currently developing in the region. These field trips aim to provide the students with technical and first-hand knowledge on how solar farms operate. These activities will be accompanied by a follow-up programme which will include a monthly report of activities.

Speaking at the official signing, the Regional Ministerial Secretary of Energy (“Seremi”) for the Atacama, Kim-FaBondi Hafon said: “The signing of this agreement is extremely significant as it is creating a strong link between the energy industry and the education sector, which in this case, is represented by the University of Atacama. These are the kinds of initiatives that the Piñera government is looking to promote, particularly in regions like ours, which afford favourable geographical conditions for the development of renewable energy projects and where there is a growing need for a skilled human workforce for growing industries such as the energy industry which is constantly innovating and expanding”.

“This agreement is of great significance for the energy sector as it creates the opportunity for students to engage in a series of activities, such as workshops, training, seminars and internships that are all related to renewable energy,” says Wilson González, Academic and Head of the Energy Technology Department of the Faculty of Technology at the University of the Atacama.

Diego Cornejo, Director of Technical Services of Mainstream Chile commented: “Atacama has some of the best photovoltaic resources in Chile and for this reason it is extremely important that professional training in renewable energy is provided locally, which is exactly what Mainstream is looking to do by way of this agreement.”

Mainstream Renewable Power is currently active in the region of Atacama with the Río Escondido project, which will be located in the commune of Tierra Amarilla. Construction will begin on this project later this year. This project will supply 145 MW of clean and efficient energy to the national energy matrix when operating.

Source: Company Press Release