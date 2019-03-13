Newbuild vessel, Maersk Involver, has been fixed for 161 days to support maintenance of the DAN F platform located offshore Esbjerg for walk-to-walk and accommodation services.

The contract is expected to commence in April 2019.

The first long-term walk-to-work contract with Total Denmark was awarded to Maersk Supply Service in July 2018, for anchor handling tug supply vessel Maersk Tracker to provide multi-purpose field support for three years firm in the North Sea.

Delivered in November 2017, Maersk Involver’s proven stability, DP3 station keeping capabilties and 120 modern single cabins make it an ideal platform for walk-to-work services. The vessel has been outfitted with an Ampelmann E-type active motion-compensated gangway system and pedestal, as well as a boat landing to perform personnel transfer via crew transfer vessels.

“The work performed by Maersk Tracker has demonstrated that we can respond to specific client requirements and consistently deliver safe and successful operations. This second contract gives us the opportunity to showcase the advanced capabilities of Maersk Involver in the Danish North Sea and continue our cooperation with Total Denmark as a reliable long-term partner,” says Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Gram Haagensen.

Source: Company Press Release