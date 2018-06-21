A joint venture (JV) of Macro Enterprises and Spiecapag Canada has bagged a construction contract from Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership to provide pipeline construction services on the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project in Canada.

The Macro Spiecapag Joint Venture has been selected to construct approximately 166 kilometers of a 48-inch pipeline.

The Project will run approximately 670 km (416 miles) in length. The proposed pipeline will deliver natural gas from the Dawson Creek area of northern B.C. to a facility near Kitimat, B.C., where it will be converted to a liquid form for export by LNG Canada.

From there, it can be shipped to markets in Asia that are currently powered by coal-fired electricity – a significant source of greenhouse gases. LNG Canada is a joint venture company comprised of five global energy companies with substantial experience in liquefied natural gas (LNG) – Shell, Petronas, PetroChina, KOGAS and Mitsubishi Corporation.

The initial estimated contract value is in excess of CAD$900 Million with a Joint Venture split of 40/60 between Macro and Spiecapag.

In general, the civil work will be performed under a reimbursable type contract model while the mechanical scope will be performed under unit rates.

A Final Investment Decision (“FID”) is expected to be received by Q4 2018, with a full notice to proceed issued shortly thereafter. Current in-service date of for Coastal GasLink pipeline is scheduled for Q4 2021.

Macro Spiecapag president and CEO Frank Miles said: “We are thrilled to be working with our joint venture partner, Spiecapag, on this very technically challenging pipeline project.

“The economic benefits of this project will serve to provide numerous subcontracting opportunities for local and indigenous businesses, direct employment for over 900 personnel, and growth to the economy with development of new markets for Canadian gas. As a British Columbian based company, we are proud to be part of this ambitious project.”

Spiecapag is part of the Entrepose Group of Companies and a subsidiary of Vinci S.A. (“VINCI”). Entrepose Group is an international contractor that designs, builds and operates production, transportation and storage infrastructures for the oil and gas and other energy markets.

VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 190,000 people in some 100 countries. VINCI is listed at Euronext’s Paris stock exchange and is a member of the Euro Stoxx 50 index.

Source: Company Press Release.