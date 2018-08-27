M2 Subsea, the global independent provider of ROV services, has completed a contract with Ithaca Energy UK to conduct a subsea system survey of a North Sea field.

The company deployed the Go Electra multi-service vessel equipped with a Triton XLX work class ROV to the Stella field, located 280km off Aberdeen with a water depth of 85m.

The scope of work included the survey and inspection of subsea systems including pipelines and subsea structures.

M2 Subsea mobilised a team from its Aberdeen headquarters this month to carry out the work.

Mike Arnold, chief executive officer of M2 Subsea, commented: “Having completed a project for Ithaca Energy in 2017, we are thrilled to be working with them again following the competitive tendering process.

“This project is a testament to the cost efficient and high-quality service our team continues to bring to operations not just in the North Sea, but globally.”

M2 Subsea is one of the largest independent providers of underwater ROVs and subsea project management and engineering services, focused on reducing costs and risk to meet the demands of the oil and gas and renewable sectors.

