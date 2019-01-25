Lundin, the operator for production licence 338, has received consent for exploration drilling and well testing of wells 16/1-31 S and 16/1-31 A.

The well is in the central North Sea, east of the Edvard Grieg field.

The drilling location will have the following geographical coordinates: 58° 51′ 47.565″ N and 02° 18′ 12.330″ E. Water depth at the site is around 111 metres.

The operation is planned to begin in February 2019 and to last 83 days, including the options of a sidetrack and formation tests.

The well is to be drilled by Leiv Eiriksson, which is a semi-submersible drilling facility of the SS Trosvik Bingo 9000 type, owned and operated by Ocean Rig.

Leiv Eiriksson was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in July 2008.

