Rosenberg WorleyParsons has bagged an engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract (EPCI) from Lundin Norway in the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The services include planning, engineering, prefabrication, offshore installation and commissioning support. The objective of the modification is to prepare Lundin’s Edvard Grieg platform to receive and process oil and gas from nearby offshore fields.

The project starts immediately and has a duration of two and a half years. The services will be executed from WorleyParsons Rosenberg in Stavanger.

WorleyParsons CEO Andrew Wood said: “WorleyParsons is proud to be selected to execute this important brownfield modification project for Lundin Norway.”

Source: Company Press Release