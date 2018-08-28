Luminant to close 51MW waste coal facility in McAdoo, Pennsylvania

Vistra Energy’s subsidiary Luminant has submitted a notice of suspension of operations with PJM and other mandatory regulatory notifications related to the retirement of its 51MW waste coal facility in McAdoo, Pennsylvania.

The company stated that the closure is due to its uneconomic operations and negative financial outlook. Following the receipt of regulatory approvals, the plant is expected to close later this year.

Luminant estimates fewer than 25 full-time positions will be affected by this decision. Eligible employees will be offered severance benefits and outplacement assistance. The company will take the necessary and required steps to decommission the facility, including working with the key constituents.

Northeastern Power Company Information

Location: McAdoo (Schuylkill County), Pennsylvania

Fuel Type: Waste anthracite coal

Generating Capacity: 51 megawatts

Electricity Market: PJM

Commercial Operation Date: 1989

Source: Company Press Release