Lukoil has wrapped up construction of a second production well from the wellhead platform at the Yury Korchagin field located in the Russian sector of the Caspian Sea.

The single-bore production well at the Yury Korchagin field with horizontal completion was drilled by deploying a jack-up rig, said the Russian energy company.

Lukoil drilled the well to a measured depth of 3,736m with its initial flow rate found to be nearly 600 tonnes of crude oil per day.

The Russian firm revealed that it has already commenced drilling of the third production well on the eastern portion of the Yury Korchagin field, which is located 180km from Astrakhan and 240km from Makhachkala.

The company, in a statement, said: “Lukoil applies a wide range of advanced technologies to ensure the development of the reserves in the most efficient way. In particular, an electro-hydraulic intelligent completion system was used for the first time at the new well.”

It further added that the electro-hydraulic intelligent completion system enables it to control the valves of the horizontal wellbore in the real time mode, thereby giving scope for a streamlined oil influx and higher operational safety.

Discovered in 2000, the Yury Korchagin field, which is contained in a sea depth of 11–13m, is the maiden discovery in the North Caspian oil and gas province for Lukoil. It is believed to hold reserves of 570 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The Russian offshore field has been producing since 2010. The cumulative oil production from the Yury Korchagin field is 8.6 million tones with all its offshore facilities needed for its development built in the Astrakhan Region.

Its development is being carried out in two stages with the first one featuring the installation of a fixed offshore ice-resistant platform with a drilling facility and an offshore transshipment facility.

In the second stage, a wellhead platform, a multi-phase intra-field pipeline and power cable connections with the moored offshore ice-resistant platform of the first stage, will all be installed.

In late July, Lukoil completed drilling of the first production well from the wellhead platform at the Yury Korchagin field within the second field development stage.