LUKOIL has announced the commencement of commercial operation of two wells at D41 offshore field in the Baltic Sea.

Construction of one of the wells finished on February 6, 2019, the other was completed on May 7, 2019.

The field is operated from an onshore site with two newly drilled horizontal wells, one of which is 7 947 meters long and has a horizontal section of 616 meters. The other is a 7 517 meters long well with a horizontal borehole as long as 439 meters. Though with wells of that length LUKOIL sets the record for the fields in the Baltic Sea, the company has already built similar wells at the Yury Korchagin field in the Caspian Sea, where the longest well is 8,05 kilometers.

Field development solutions and onshore design of the cluster pad guarantee minimum permissible environmental impact and continuous remote monitoring of process flows together with contained waste disposal.

