Lucara Diamond has announced the recovery of a 240 carat, top white gem diamond, from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine located in Botswana.

This diamond will be shown alongside the 127 carat, top white gem diamond reported earlier this year together with other exceptional diamonds recently recovered from Karowe, at Lucara’s upcoming diamond tender closing on March 7, 2019.

Since mining began at Karowe in July 2012, a total of 54 diamonds in excess of 200 carats have been recovered, including 12 diamonds larger than 300 carats in size. In addition, Lucara has sold 180 diamonds in excess of $1 million each and ten diamonds have sold for in excess of $10 million each.

Eira Thomas CEO commented: “This top white 240 carat gem diamond was mined from the M/PK(S) unit within the South Lobe, providing continuing confirmation that large, high quality gem diamonds are recovered throughout the kimberlite, in all lobes and phases on a regular basis. As Karowe enters its 7th full year of production, the regular recovery of Specials (diamonds>10.8 carats) continues unabated and in line with expectations.”

Source: Company Press Release