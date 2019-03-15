Lucapa Diamond Company and the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho have announced the recovery of an 83.9 carat diamond from the new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae kimberlite plant in Lesotho.

The 83.9 carat stone is the fourth +50 carat diamond recovered to date from the new Mothae mine, following the recovery of a 51.2 carat diamond in February and Specials weighing 78 carats and 89 carats from the 2018 bulk sampling program.

While the 83.9 carat diamond was not gem-quality, it continues to underline the large-stone nature of the Mothae kimberlite resource.

Lucapa Managing Director Stephen Wetherall said Lucapa and the GoL continued to be impressed by the Special recoveries from Mothae.

“We are highly encouraged that the coarse size fraction in our recently commenced commercial production through the new 1.1 Mtpa Mothae plant is reinforcing why Lucapa invested in this second high-value resource to complement production from the Lulo mine in Angola,” said Wetherall.

Source: Company Press Release