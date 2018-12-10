Lucapa Diamond Company and the Government of the Kingdom of Lesotho have announced the recovery of a 78 carat white diamond from the Mothae kimberlite mine in Lesotho.

The 78 carat white diamond is the largest Special recovered through the new 1.1Mtpa Mothae treatment plant following the commencement of commissioning and recovery of commercial diamonds.

A second operating shift has now also commenced at the Mothae plant as part of the progressive ramp up to the 1.1Mtpa nameplate capacity.

Lucapa Managing Director Stephen Wetherall commented: “We are extremely delighted to have started our commercial diamond recoveries at Mothae on such a successful and positive note with the recovery of this 78 carat white diamond. Recovering such a diamond this early confirms our confidence in Mothae as a large diamond source.”

“We look forward to completing the progressive plant ramp up phase following the implementation of a second shift at the plant.”

Source: Company Press Release