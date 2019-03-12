L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has received a significant order from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for Cluster-8 marginal field.

LTHE has signed an engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract for the development of Cluster-8 marginal field, a part of Mumbai high asset, which is located about 210 km to the west of Mumbai city, India.

The scope of the project includes EPCIC of three well head platforms, one bridge connected well head cum riser platform, ~59 km pipelines, three clamp-on structure and modification works on two existing platforms.

LTHE said that it has received the contract through international competitive bidding on a lump sum turnkey basis.

The company, in a statement, said: “This award reposes ONGC’s confidencein LTHE’s EPCIC capabilitiesand LTHE’s commitment to continue to support ONGC and contributeto India’s energy security.”

In February, LTHE secured an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract from Sonatrach-Algeria for the South West gas fields development project.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for to set up three central processing (CPF) facilities that will located close to each other in the Adrar province of Algeria.

The firm stated: “The contract has been awarded through international competitive bidding on a Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis. Bagging this order from Sonatrach reflects confidence of Oil and Gas majors in LTHE’s capabilities to execute mega projects for the Oil and Gas processing industry globally.”

In October 2018, along with Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE), and McDermott International, LTHE secured a $1.6bn subsea contract for ONGC deepwater project in India. The ONGC deepwater project involved development of block DWN-98/2 in the Krishna Godavari basin.

Under the contract, the company and its partners would supply integrated subsea package including 34 deepwater trees, and the install subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) at a water depth of between 300 meters and 3,200 meters.

Once completed, the project is expected to have an estimated total peak gas production rate of approximately 16 million metric standard cubic meters per day, with peak oil production rate of 80,000 barrels per day (BPD).