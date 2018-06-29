Lithium Chile, which has lithium property portfolioin Chile, has started a four-hole drilling program at its Ollague project in Chile.

Holes will be drilled to a minimum 250 metres (m) or deeper based on drilling conditions and brine content. The drill rig will run 24 hours per day.

Drilling will focus on high priority conductive targets identified in the recent transient electromagnetic survey (TEM) (see new release dated April 3, 2018). The survey indicated these conductive units to be open-ended horizontal zones varying from 20 to over 200 m in thickness and within 20 to 120 metres of surface. The company believes these low resistivity zones reflect saline aquifers. A recently re-entered 110m deep water well just outside the property border was flushed, allowed to recharge then sampled. The brine samples that were collected, contained 1220 mg/l of lithium.

Steve Cochrane, President and CEO of Lithium Chile, commented, “After amassing one of the largest lithium land packages in Chile, we have now begun drilling on one of our more advanced projects which have had sampling and geophysics completed on them. The new government has been clear in its support for the lithium sector and we are similarly encouraged by the strong community support we have received. This is an exciting new growth phase for the Company and our goal is to maximise our early-mover exploration advantage in Chile.”

Ollague Project Highlights

3500 hectares on the Salar de Ollague.

Located near the town of Ollague and close to infrastructure.

Comprehensive sampling program has encountered near-surface lithium brines assaying from 160 to 1220mg/L lithium.

Testing has shown good chemistry, which is an important factor in economic lithium production (Li:K ratio 0.1:1, Mg:Li ratio 7:1).

Property-wide TEM geophysical survey has identified multiple, large, high-priority target areas.

Recent, old water well sampling has encountered subsurface lithium bearing brines assaying 180 to 1220 mg/l lithium.

Data collection will include lithology, and depth-specific geochemical samples. Brine sampling will be completed using both drive point and hydraulic double packer systems, which have been tested and proved to provide a true depth-specific sample in addition to flow and porosity characteristics.

Subsequent Drilling Programs

Upon completion of the initial four-hole Ollague drilling program, it is the Company’s intention to complete a similar drilling program of four holes on each of the other four advanced projects, all in continuous succession, such that drilling is expected to continue for until late into Q3, 2018.

Source: Company Press Release