In an effort to automate and streamline energy efficiency programs among its 135,000 customers, Lincoln Electric System (LES) is tapping the industry-leading Demand Side Management (DSM) platform from energyOrbit.

Empowered with the platform, LES can more effectively report energy efficiency savings and incentive programs offered to customers through its Sustainable Energy Program, as well as expand offerings in the future.

“We are tapping the power of energyOrbit because it’s designed with energy efficiency and DSM operations in mind by experts in this field and is continually updated with the latest measures and best practices,” said Marc Shkolnick, Manager, Energy Services, at Lincoln Electric System. “With energyOrbit as our DSM policy execution tool, we look to build a strong administrative foundation from which to increase customer engagement in our energy efficiency programs, as well as manage new and growing programs that benefit our customers.”

By leveraging the energyOrbit platform, LES can make more informed operational decisions which allow for effective management of their programs. Similarly, the scalable nature of the energyOrbit platform can also open the opportunity for managing future energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives.

Setup and configuration of the energyOrbit platform can be accomplished quickly and applies to both small and large energy efficiency programs. It can also be scaled up to service substantial program growth and expansion. The cloud-based platform helps to increase worker productivity for IT teams and can empower DSM program managers with the proper tools and information to carry out their objectives.

By engaging with energyOrbit, similar utilities have improved efficiency and DSM operational savings by up to 75 percent, thereby lowering overhead costs and ultimately gaining a unit of energy savings more effectively. Powered on the Salesforce platform, the energyOrbit customer engagement solution is designed to provide an integrated user experience to free up administrator workloads, resulting in greater administrative focus on program strategy and implementation. The product, built by energy efficiency experts for energy efficiency managers, is routinely upgraded with the latest in incentive standards, such as energy efficiency, renewable energy, electric vehicles as well as industry best practices to keep utilities ahead of the curve in DSM policy execution.

“One of our core missions is to ensure our clients can move away from non-collaborative, static business solutions and realize significant productivity gains and program growth commonly realized when switching from paper-based tracking processes to digital, collaborative, customer engagement solutions,” says Udi Merhav, CEO of energyOrbit. “We are certain that by adopting the energyOrbit solution, LES will be able to more efficiently run its DSM operations as well as have more touchpoints to engage and provide value to its trade allies and customers.”

Source: Company Press Release