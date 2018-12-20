Lightsource BP has signed a 15 year power purchase agreement (PPA) with AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, to supply 100MW of solar power.

This deal by AB InBev with Lightsource BP is part of its move to power 100% of its operations with renewable energy by 2025. The deal is also claimed to be a largest unsubsidised solar energy deal in the UK.

As part of the deal, Lightsource BP will fund, develop and operate solar installations that will generate enough clean electricity to power as many as 18,000 homes.

The supplied electricity will be used by AB InBev’s two main UK breweries, based in Magor, South Wales and Samlesbury, Lancashire, which produce more than 17 million bottles and cans of Budweiser every week.

AB InBev Europe zone president Jason Warner said: “Beer has been bringing people together for 3,000 years and we want to ensure that people can continue to enjoy it for generations to come, which is why we’re committed to brewing the highest-quality beer sustainably.

“This deal is about driving positive change in what people buy in their weekly shop, order in the pub or drink with friends. We want to build a movement towards celebrating and growing renewable electricity, and are asking our consumers, customers, colleagues, business partners and fellow companies to join us – we are making our 100% renewable electricity symbol available for any brands who share these values.”

The solar developer stated that it expects to add the new solar capacity by the end of 2020. Once the power supply begins, all of Budweiser beer brewed and sold in the UK will start featuring a new symbol that will signify consumers that the beer has been brewed with 100% renewable electricity.

AB InBev’s 2025 sustainability goals include a targeted reduction of 25% in carbon emissions across its full global value chain with 2017 as baseline. This is equivalent of removing more than 1.5 million cars off the road every year.

Lightsource BP group CEO Nick Boyle said: “Solar is cost-competitive, scalable, reliable and quick to deploy. Our partnership with AB InBev is further proof that solar power can now be delivered at a cost-competitive price.

“This deal will help transform the energy mix for one of the UK’s biggest brewers, contributing to the overall share of renewables production across the UK.”