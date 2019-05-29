Lietuvos Energija to acquire the wind farm from IGE and plans to construct it with an investment of £112m

Lietuvos Energija Renewables, a subsidiary of Lithuania-based energy company Lietuvos Energija, has agreed to acquire 94MW Pomerania wind farm in Poland, from Spanish company IGE, owned by the environmental impact fund SI Capital.

Lietuvos Energija plans to complete the construction of the wind farm by 2021, by investing €127m (£112m). The construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year.

Last November, the Pomerania wind farm secured 15-year guaranteed tariff of PLN215/ MWh (£44.1m) from Polish Energy Regulatory Office.

Lietuvos Energija board member and infrastructure and development director Dominykas Tučkus said: “Building renewable energy capacity and competences is among the pillars of the strategy LE 2030 – we plan to expand our green generation capabilities in the Baltics and Poland up to 400 MW by 2020 and own as much as 3 GW by 2030 globally. Pomerania wind farm will make a strong move in Poland’s renewable energy market.

“Poland is among our key strategic markets – Lietuvos Energija has already established GetOn Energy Sp. z o. o., a wholesaler of energy products in Poland, and currently looks for growth opportunities that the synergy between energy production and trading activities may open up to us.”

The wind farm will be powered by 29 turbines. The agreements with main contractors and suppliers to begin the construction of the wind farm are in place.

Last November, the company signed a conditional agreement with Wento, to acquire a 50MW wind farm in Poland. The planned wind farm will be powered by 19 turbines, whose construction is expected to begin this year and will be completed by 2021. This is the first wind farm to be built the company.

Lietuvos Energija plans to invest up to £2.6bn in renewable energy projects. The company already owns 4 wind farms, with a total installed capacity of 76MW.