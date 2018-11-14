Leagold Mining has announced that the water storage facilities at the RDM mine now have sufficient volumes to support the restart of operations.

RDM has commenced the recall of its workforce for an anticipated restart of the processing facility on or around November 20, 2018. The RDM mine has been on temporary shutdown since early October 2018, due to regional drought conditions.

Leagold CEO Neil Woodyer commented: “We are very pleased to have launched our RDM restart plan. With the onset of the rainy season, the water storage facilities have now accumulated the required water to support the restart of operations about two weeks ahead of our anticipated schedule.

“We are now implementing a phased restart of RDM using the existing diesel gensets, and will transition to the national grid during the commissioning of the new power line that is expected in late December.

“As the water in the reservoir builds up over the rainy season (typically November through March), and as RDM continues to implement water use reduction programs, RDM is expected to be well positioned for stable and continuous operations in 2019.”

Source: Company Press Release