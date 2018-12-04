Lacour Energy has secured environmental approval for its 800MW Clarke Creek wind farm in Australia.

Lacour Energy stated that the project is now being prepared to begin construction next year. To deliver the Clarke Creek Integrated Wind, Solar and Battery Power Station project, the company has partnered with Goldwind, which will supply 195 turbines for the wind component of the project. It will also be responsible for the management of construction works.

Lacour Energy director Mark Rayner said: “The project has now received Federal Government approval under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act (EPBC Act).

“Earlier this year, the wind farm project received Queensland Government planning approval for up to 195 wind turbines and approval was earlier secured for a 400MW solar farm and a large utility scale battery.”

Upon completion, the wind farm component of the project is expected to become one of the biggest wind farms in Australia.

This project will be located 150km Northwest of Rockhampton and 150km south of Mackay in the Isaac Shire and Livingstone Shire areas.

The Clarke Creek Integrated Wind, Solar and Battery Power Station project is claimed to be located in an area of high wind and solar resources and is close to an existing high voltage electricity transmission network, with three large transmission lines providing the ability to connect the power project.

The total construction cost is estimated to be more than A$1.5bn ($1.11bn). The wind farm’s construction phase is expected to create 350 jobs and up to 25 permanent jobs during the operational phase. Construction of the project is expected to take nearly three years of time and it is likely to take place in stages, the company stated.

Once operational, the wind farm can generate enough clean electricity to be supplied to 590,000 Queensland homes, which is equivalent of supplying nearly 4% of the state’s electricity.

The project is expected to make a major contribution to the achievement of Queensland Renewable Energy Target.

Goldwind Australia managing director John Titchen said: “We are now seeking expressions of interest for the Balance of Plant tender process for the full civil and electrical works for the wind farm and we will shortly launch the Clarke Creek Local Business Participation Program.

“The Lacour Energy team have done excellent work identifying and developing this project. Wind conditions have been measured and shown to match very well with Goldwind’s latest advanced wind turbine technology. As is expected in this region, the solar resource has also proven to be very high quality.’ commented John.