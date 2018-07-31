Kvaerner has completed delivery of a third jacket for the Equinor-operated Johan Castberg project in the Norwegian Barents Sea.

The steel substructure supplied by Kvaerner is among the three jackets it has to deliver for phase 1 of the project.

The phase 1 development of the Johan Castberg is due to commence production in late 2019. Its estimated production capacity is 440,000 barrels of oil per day.

Kvaerner signed a framework agreement in 2014 to deliver three out of the four largest and most complex substructures of the offshore project’s first phase.

Last year, the company delivered the riser platform jacket and in March, it delivered the drilling platform substructure.

Kvaerner structural solutions EVP Sturla Magnus said: “Close to four years after signing a frame agreement for delivery of steel substructures for Equinor projects, the last jacket for the Johan Sverdrup field for the time being, is delivered.

“The three substructures are delivered in good cooperation with the customer and subcontractors at the agreed time and quality.

“The deliveries from Verdal make up around 90 percent of the total substructure weight in the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup field development. Including the piles, we are not far from having delivered 100 000 tonnes of steel from Kvaerner.”

In April 2018, Kvaerner in a 50/50 joint venture with Aker Solutions was given a letter of intent with Equinor for modifications of the riser platform and the field center for the Johan Sverdrup development phase 2.

The contract worth about NOK3.4bn ($420m) will involve engineering, procurement and construction of a new utility module of nearly 5,000 tonnes for the riser platform.

It will also include modification work at the field center, along with installation and integration work offshore with regard to phase 2 of the field development.

Kvaerner and Aker Solutions are scheduled to begin the work in the second quarter of this year with an aim to complete it in 2022.