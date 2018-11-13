KrisEnergy announced that the Mist jack-up rig has commenced drilling of the Montha-1 exploration well in the G10/48 contract area in the Gulf of Thailand.

Montha-1 is located in the G10/48 reservation area, approximately 15 km westnorthwest of the existing Wassana oil field. The well is planned to be drilled to a total depth of 10,456 feet measured depth (-9,150 feet true vertical depth subsea). Once completed, the Mist rig will mobilise to the Wassana production area where three firm infill wells are planned plus one contingent well.

KrisEnergy is the operator of G10/48 holding 89% working interest. Palang Sophon Limited holds the remaining 11%. The Mist jack-up rig is owned and operated by Borr Drilling Management DMCC.

The G10/48 contract area covers 1,525 sq. km over the Southern Pattani Basin in water depths of up to 60 metres. The Gulf of Thailand is a core operational area for KrisEnergy. The company has a working interest in the B8/32 producing licence and operates G10/48 as well as G6/48, which contains the Rossukon oil development project. The Company also operates Block A across the maritime border in Cambodian waters, where it is developing the Apsara oil field.

Source: Company Press Release