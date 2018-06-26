Kosmos Energy has completed drilling the Anapai-1A exploration well located in Block 45 offshore Suriname.

Anapai-1A was drilled to a total depth of 4,556 meters and was designed to test lower Cretaceous reservoirs in a structural trap on the flank of the basin. The prospect was fully tested, encountering high quality reservoirs in the targeted zones, but did not find hydrocarbons. The well is being plugged and abandoned.

Andrew G. Inglis, chairman and chief executive officer, said: “We are still in the early stages of exploring this newly emerging basin and our forward drilling program remains unchanged given the independent nature of the prospects. The drillship will proceed as planned in the third quarter to test Pontoenoe, the first of up to three independent prospects in Block 42 offshore Suriname. Pontoenoe is a similar play type to the Turbot and Longtail discoveries located approximately 70 kilometers to the west in Guyana.”

Kosmos holds rights in the Block 45 and Block 42 contract areas under production sharing contracts with the Government of Suriname’s Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V. (“Staatsolie”). Kosmos (50 percent) is the exploration operator of Block 45 and is joined by its partner Chevron (NYSE: CVX) (50 percent). Kosmos (33.33 percent) is the exploration operator of Block 42 and is joined by its partners Chevron (NYSE: CVX) (33.33 percent) and Hess (NYSE: HES) (33.33 percent).

Source: Company Press Release