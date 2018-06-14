Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract from Equinor Energy to deliver the Safety and Automation Systems (SAS) for the recently announced phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup development in the Norwegian North Sea.

Kongsberg Maritime’s selection for Johan Sverdrup phase 2 confirms its existing position as a key technology partner for the project since 2014, when Equinor Energy AS (then Statoil) awarded a Project Specific Agreement including FEED for delivery of SAS to the four phase1 field platforms.

The phase 2 agreement includes delivery of SAS and digital technology for a new processing platform, which is due to start production in 2022. Kongsberg Maritime will also extend and modify already delivered systems for the field centre, in addition to providing three Subsea Production System tie-backs and technology solutions for shore power at Haugsneset, near Haugesund.

“This is a major contract for KONGSBERG and further strengthens our position as a key supplier of core automation and safety products to the offshore production market,” said Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “We are pleased that Equinor Energy AS is extending the Johan Sverdrup contract into Phase 2 of the development, and look forward to working closely with Equinor and its major contractors to make this new phase of Johan Sverdrup a success.”

Source: Company Press Release