Kintavar Exploration has announced the completion of the final drilling program on the Mitchi project for 2018.

A total of 10 holes and 1,600m were recently drilled with the main objective being to focus on the mineralized extensions of the Sherlock area and the recently discovered Conan area.

In the Sherlock area, a total of seven (7) drill holes and 1,330 meters had investigated the lateral extensions of the mineralization of over 400 meters long. Two (2) of the drill holes had investigated the mineralization to a depth of over 200 meters. In proximity to every drill hole, a trench was completed and sampled to confirm the extension of the mineralized stratigraphy to surface. All the drill holes intersected the sedimentary mineralized units over several tens of meters.

In the Conan sector, a total of three (3) drill holes and 270 meters had tested the mineralization that was identified in September on surface at the Conan trench. Two (2) of the drill holes intersected the mineralization from surface and the third drill hole intersected a late intrusive unit.

All the drilling samples have been sent to the laboratory and assays are expected toward the end of January, 2019.

Kintavar exploration VP Alain Cayer said: “We are very satisfied with the final stage of our 2018 drilling program. The drill holes and the trenches in the Sherlock area allowed us to have better definition and new extensions of the chalcocite and bornite mineralized units in the south-eastern and north-western extensions of Sherlock.

“Several of the drill holes needed to be extended beyond their planned depth due to the presence of mineralization. The Sherlock area remains open laterally and at depth and this most recent work begins to show the volume potential of the stratiform copper mineralization that the Sherlock area might represent.”

Source: Company Press Release