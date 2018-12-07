Kiewit has secured a engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract from Venture Global LNG for the Calcasieu Pass LNG export project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Under the contract, Kiewit Louisiana will design, engineer, construct, commission, test and guarantee the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility.

The export facility is expected to carry a 10 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The Calcasieu Pass project has already signed 20-year offtake agreements with Shell, BP, Edison., Galp, Repsol and PGNiG.

Venture Global LNG Co-CEO Bob Pender said: “We are thrilled to partner with one of North America’s leading contractors for our Calcasieu Pass project.

“The Kiewit team brings decades of construction experience, an unparalleled safety record, and on-time, on-budget execution of major infrastructure projects, including the Cove Point LNG export project in Lusby, Maryland. This partnership supports the continued timely execution of our strategy.”

The Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility will feature a process solution from GE Oil & Gas, LLC, part of Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE).

It will utilizes mid-scale, modular, factory-fabricated liquefaction trains as well as a 5×2 711 MW CCGT to support the trains’ electric-drive system.

Construction on the export facility is anticipated to begin in 2019 following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is scheduled to issue the Final Order for the project no later than 22 January 2019.

Venture Global LNG is expected to take formal final investment decision (FID) on the Calcasieu Pass LNG project in 2019.

Separately, the company announced that it has entered into a $220m bridge loan facility with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding and associated lenders for the project.

Venture Global LNG Co-CEOs Mike Sabel and Bob Pender jointly stated: “From the beginning, Morgan Stanley recognized our innovative strategy and exacting execution, and they have been a highly valued long-term partner to our team.

“This $220 million, along with the $635 million of equity capital we have raised to date, allows us to finalize advanced engineering, purchase equipment, and commence construction activities at our Calcasieu Pass facility in the near term, reducing schedule risk for our offtake customers.”