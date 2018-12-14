Kibo Energy has renewed and expanded its memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Electricidade de Mocambique (EDM) to advance the financing, construction and operation of the Benga Independent Power Project in Mozambique.

Highlights

EDM committing to assist and co-operate towards the successful development of Benga in Mozambique

Full feasibility study on Benga ahead of schedule and progressing well, designed to confirm its commercial and operational viability

Strong local stakeholder support for Benga with energy supply a major Government priority in the development of the country

Kibo Mining CEO Louis Coetzee said: “We continue to make excellent progress in Mozambique with the development of Benga advancing according to plan. The renewal and expansion of this MOU with EDM is demonstrative of the significant local stakeholder support for the Project and we look forward to 2019 with confidence.”

Further Details

Kibo and its joint venture partner, Mozambique energy company Termoeléctrica de Benga S.A. (‘Termoeléctrica’), remain focused on advancing the development of Benga in Mozambique, including the construction and operation of a 150-300MW coal fired power station.

A full feasibility study on Benga is underway, designed to confirm its commercial and operational viability, including a Definitive Feasibility Study, an Environmental Impact Assessment, and independent economic assessments, such as a comprehensive financial model. Furthermore, discussions regarding a Power Purchase Agreement (‘PPA’) between Kibo and prospective off-takers continue to advance.

The Government of Mozambique considers the energy sector as strategic for the economy making it a major priority in the development of the country. In its desire to accelerate the social and economic development of the country, the Government has decided to encourage investment, either public or private, by nationals or foreigners. To realise this vision, its state-owned energy utility, EDM, has set goals focused on increasing access of the population to electricity and improving the quality of service rendered to consumers. To achieve these goals, EDM has planned the development of infrastructure for generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.

To this end, EDM has renewed and expanded its MOU with Kibo and its JV partner, Termoeléctrica, to collaborate in the implementation of electricity projects in Mozambique, specifically on projects for the development of electricity infrastructure.

Under the terms of the MOU, Kibo and Termoeléctrica will continue to carry out all relevant studies necessary for designing and implementing the Project, which will be submitted to EDM and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MIREM) for approval.

Additionally, EDM shall assist in accessing the facilities, provide all relevant information and documentation in the possession of EDM or its agencies pertaining to the Project, evaluate the Project proposal documents, negotiate and agree on a conditional Power Purchase Agreement (‘PPA’) for all or part of the power production capacity of the Project, assist in finalising the financing agreement, and negotiate the related commercial and execution contracts of the works.

Source: Company Press Release