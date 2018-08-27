Kerman Contracting announced that it has secured a $23.5m contract by Talison Lithium to construct a new bulk storage facility at the inner harbor of Port of Bunbury, Western Australia.

With the significant expansion of Talison’s mining facilities at Greenbushes in the South West, this new facility will supplement Talison’s existing storage facility at the Port. Construction works have recently commenced with an estimated completion in October 2019.

The scope comprises the construction of a 50,000 tonne bulk storage facility with associated inload and outload material handling circuits. The facility will be used to store Spodumene concentrate prior to loading onto bulk ships via the existing Port’s ship loader.

“We are very pleased to secure this construction contract directly with Talison Lithium and it complements our company’s strong focus on the significant expansion of the Lithium Industry in Western Australia,” said Kerman’s Managing Director Chris Kerman.

Kerman is also constructing a new crushing and screening circuit for MSP Engineering at Talison Lithium’s mine expansion project in Greenbushes along with another contract under MSP for the design and construction of non-process facilities at Tianqi’s new Lithium Hydroxide plant in Kwinana, WA.

“This work package continues to support Kerman’s diversified approach into Port Infrastructure, Resources, Utilities and Agricultural industry sectors.”

Source: Company Press Release