KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Saudi Aramco for KBR's market leading Supercritical Solvent Deasphalting (SDA) technology ROSE.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide a 3-product ROSE technology license, basic engineering design, and proprietary equipment for Saudi Aramco’s residue upgrading and clean fuels project at the Riyadh Refinery in Saudi Arabia. Our proven 3-product ROSE scheme will be designed to meet Saudi Aramco’s specific objectives for their project.

KBR’s highly efficient ROSE technology requires up to 60% less energy than other technologies and is designed for ease of operation, safety and high reliability. Leading KBR’s line of environmentally friendly technologies, ROSE is setting the industry standard for assisting refiners in complying with the new International Marine Organization (IMO) fuel regulations that take effect in 2020 (IMO2020).

“We are honored that Saudi Aramco has selected the ROSE process for their clean fuels project at the Riyadh Refinery,” said John Derbyshire, KBR President, Technology. “This award underscores our market leadership in residue upgrading solutions to help our clients address IMO2020 compliance challenges and improve the profitability of their refining assets.”

As the market leader in SDA technology, KBR has licensed over 90% of the world’s installed SDA capacity and continues to see a strong demand for the ROSE technology globally.

