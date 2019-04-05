Kalahari Metals has secured approval for the environmental management plan (EMP) from the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) for its Ngami Copper Project (NCP) in Botswana.

The EMP, subject to a four-week public review period, allows Kalahari Metals to commence diamond drilling on three compelling targets within the NCP, if granted.

Kalahari Metals, which is 50% owned by Metal Tiger, also resubmitted an EMP for its Okavango Copper Project with clarifications following feedback from the DEA.

Additionally, KML submitted EMPs for the Kitlanya East as well as the Kitlanya West projects to the DEA, following the identification of high priority new targets for investigation in both areas, as announced last month.

Metal Tiger CEO Michael McNeilly said: “The KML portfolio now includes a number of exciting geophysical and structural targets, which warrant further investigation by drilling.

“The anticipated drilling approvals for the Ngami Copper Project will commence an exciting new chapter for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

In the Kalahari Copper Belt, KML holds interests in 12 highly prospective exploration licenses that cover a total area of 8,724km².

The licenses include two 100% owned exploration licenses, five exploration licenses subject to a binding earn-in agreement with Triprop , and five exploration licenses subject to an agreement with Resource Exploration and Development.

As part of an investment agreement signed in 2018, MTR holds the right to acquire up to 50% of KML. The transaction expands MTR’s exposure to largely unexplored ground, adjacent to significant recent discoveries in the highly prospective Kalahari copper belt.

Last year, Metal Tiger announced the start of an exploration program at Kalahari Metals’ projects in the Kalahari copper belt.

McNeilly earlier said: “With the Okavango Project located directly along strike from the major Cupric Canyon Capital copper deposits and the Ngami Project located to the north of our T3 Feasibility Stage joint venture project; Metal Tiger enjoys very significant exposure to the potential discovery of new copper and silver deposits.”