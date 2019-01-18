K2 Management rounded up 2018 with its most successful quarter in North America since its inception in 2010, signing 23 orders in Q4 of last year.

These new orders, spanning offshore wind, onshore wind and solar technologies, will support projects with an expected total installed capacity of 9GW if built out.

The team – with offices in Boston, MA; Portland, OR and Denver, CO – has been engaged to support renewable energy projects spanning the entire project value chain from independent transaction-based due diligence to development support, analysis services and project delivery support during engineering and construction.

The company has been engaged by four different developers to deliver an analysis scope on 10 onshore wind projects across the country; is supporting a series of onshore wind farms in an owner’s engineer capacity; and is performing acquisition due diligence on a solar project for a global investor. The firm has also been engaged to support developers and investors in the early stages of the US offshore industry, delivering offshore market and pricing studies for several clients.

Lars Andersen, President, North America, commented: “We are very pleased to have rounded off a successful year with being awarded these assignments spanning offshore wind, onshore wind and solar PV projects across the region. In our role as owner’s, buyer’s or lender’s engineer, we support developers, lenders and investors in delivering better energy projects. With decades of local US experience in renewable energy projects we help our clients see what others may overlook.”

“We are looking forward to an exciting 2019 – a year with expected record new installations in onshore wind and solar combined with the booming offshore wind market and several new auctions. We’ll look forward to supporting our clients in building these projects as a major next step towards scaling US offshore wind.”

“Increasingly we see clients turning to K2 to provide solutions to their most pressing and complex energy project challenges. Our efforts to develop trusted partnerships with our North American clients continue to be a top priority as we move into the new year”, Andersen added.

These contract signings come on the back of a recent hive of activity in the US offshore market, which has seen successful project awards following auction rounds in the East Coast states, including Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

In the last six months, K2 Management’s North American team of experts has almost doubled in size to more efficiently support its growing client base in the region.

