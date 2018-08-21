K2 Management has opened a new office in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam to support growing wind and solar markets in the region.

Active in Asia since 2010, K2 Management has been working in Vietnam over the last three years and has been very involved the last two years on the 40MW Dam Nai onshore wind farm delivering owner’s engineer, project management and construction support services. The first phase of the project is now operational, and the second phase is under construction.

K2 Management business development director, Patrick Architta said: “There is a growing demand for independent, experienced support for wind and solar projects in the region, so we decided to put down roots in Vietnam. This means we are better equipped to support our local as well as international clients who have an interest in the market.”

“Having a mix of strong international experts in renewable energy and local experienced employees means we are now extremely reactive and more competitive.”

The office, based in the business area of Ho Chi Minh, has currently a team of seven employees working on projects and forms part of the Asia Pacific arm of the company, which has offices in Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan and Australia.

K2 Management CEO Henrik Stamer said: “With strong support from the government through the implementation of a renewables strategy, and a demand from both developers and investors seeking expertise in developing projects, we are looking forward to supporting the country in achieving its energy goals and supporting the growth of this promising emerging market.”

The office in Vietnam is K2 Management’s seventeenth location in 13 countries, spread over six continents. The company has consulted on over 1,500 wind and solar projects in over 40 countries.

