K2 Management has agreed to acquire independent energy engineering consultancy Cruz Atcheson.

Founded in 2015, Cruz Atcheson specializes in three key areas in the wave, tidal and floating wind sector: concept design, due diligence support and project development.

The acquisition marks K2 Management’s entry into the wave, tidal and floating wind sector and follows its recent acquisition of yield analysis specialists, Prevailing.

Henrik Stamer, CEO at K2 Management said: “Acquiring Cruz Atcheson marks another step towards K2 Management’s ambitious global growth plan. It adds another string to the bow of our already talented team. Bringing this expertise on board allows us to diversify our skillset across these burgeoning new technologies and benefit from the team’s extensive experience, enhancing our robust and specialist client services.

Stamer added: “Together we bolster our offering to the market as an independent and experienced global advisor with leading knowledge in wave and tidal technology, as well as floating foundations for offshore wind.”

With this acquisition, K2 Management now has a presence in Lisbon, Portugal, and the local team of people will be fully integrated into K2 Management’s organization. Globally, K2 Management has 19 offices which span six continents.

Cruz Atcheson’s Co-Founder, Joao Cruz, said: “We are delighted to be joining the K2 Management family. It is a natural next step for Cruz Atcheson as the team expands its skills, tools and knowledge. The synergies between the two companies ensure value creation for our clients, and that we will continue to be at the forefront of sustainable offshore energy solutions.”

Source: Company Press Release