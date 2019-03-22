Just Energy Group Inc. (TSX:JE; NYSE:JE) (“Just Energy” or the “Company”) announced today the elimination of over 200 positions, equating to approximately $40 million in general and administrative savings in the upcoming Fiscal Year.

These actions are in direct alignment with Just Energy’s ongoing transition to a consumer company and will generate efficiencies in the Company’s income statement.

The Company expects to incur approximately $9 million in severance costs in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019. However, these costs will not impact the Company’s previously stated Fiscal 2019 Base EBITDA guidance range of $200 million to $220 million, including the implementation of IFRS 15.

“Today we took actions that align with our ongoing commitment to transform our organization to a consumer company,” said Patrick McCullough, Just Energy’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “These actions will serve to secure a bright future and support the best interests of all of our valued stakeholders. We are excited about the Company’s prospects for growth and profitability in Fiscal 2020.”

