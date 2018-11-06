Dutch company Jumbo has bagged a transportation and installation contract from Technip for the development of the Leviathan gas field offshore Israel.

The contract for the Dutch heavy lift shipping and offshore transportation and installation contractor for the Leviathan gas field development is for a 410t subsea production manifold.

Located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea area, the Leviathan gas field is estimated to hold 22 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of gross recoverable natural gas resources. The first phase of the offshore gas field project in Israel will see an investment of $3.75bn.

Under its contract for the Israeli gas field, Jumbo’s offshore unit will be responsible for carrying out the task of lowering the manifold onto the seabed at a 1643m water depth alongside installation of various other subsea isolation valves (SSIVs) and valve skids at a water depth of around 86m.

Apart from that, the Dutch contractor will transport various equipment from the US Gulf Coast to Eastern Mediterranean as part of the contract. It is also expected to provide project management and engineering services for the scope of work, including attendance of HIRAs and review of procedures and analyses of Technip.

Jumbo offshore sales & business development Americas head Brian Boutkan said: “Jumbo will appoint one of her offshore HLCV’s to complete this project in early 2019. By using one of our DP equipped heavy lift construction vessels with its combination of transport and deepwater installation capabilities, we can provide a unique solution for the transportation and installation aspects of this project.”

The Leviathan gas field is located nearly 125km west of Haifa, and 35km west of the Tamar field in the eastern Mediterranean Levantine Basin. The offshore field is contained in water depth range of 1,600-1750m.

Noble Energy owns a stake of 39.66% in the Leviathan gas field and is partnered by Delek Drilling (22.67%), Avner Oil Exploration (22.67%), and Ratio Oil Exploration (15%).

According to the initial development plan of the Leviathan gas field, four subsea wells will be drilled with each of them capable of flowing over 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas.

Gas production from the offshore field is targeted to begin by the end of 2019.