Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt has launched a new transparent mesh backsheet, which was developed together with DuPont China and certified by TUV Rheinland.

In a bid to create leading solar products, Jolywood’s research and development team has developed a transparent mesh backsheet that features additional reflective mesh on the blank areas between the solar cells in the modules. This allows the mesh to increase the power of the module by 5-6W, and better protect the inner layer of the backsheet. Also, the product is lightweight, breathable and with high light transmittance.

These features make the product a good fit as a component for bifacial modules. Compared with double glass, glass plus transparent backsheet has more cost advantages in product yield, crushing rate of transportation and installation, clamp cost, O&M, etc.

Jolywood chairman Lin Jianwei said: “We are proud of the great work that our world-leading team has done to develop this latest advancement in backsheet technology. Jolywood has 10 years of experience providing high-quality backsheets for the encapsulating of modules. We’ve been making efforts to develop innovative products for the PV industry, and will continue to roll out more products to promote fast application of bifacial modules.”

In addition, DuPont China has teamed up with Jolywood to jointly develop PV products. Wang Wei, Global General Manager of DuPont China, said that Jolywood has been an important strategic partner, and both companies have worked closely together to develop valuable transparent backsheet products and will continue their efforts.

In addition to transparent mesh backsheets, Jolywood also provides the most efficient N-type mono bifacial solar cells. The conversion efficiency of their N-type TOPcon bifacial cells exceeds 22.5%. With their newly-launched backsheets, Jolywood will be able to offer the most well-rounded and carefully-designed solutions to customers like SPIC Xi’an Solar Power, which has been cooperating with Jolywood on N-type IBC cells, who plans to further their collaboration in the development of cells and backsheets.

