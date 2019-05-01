JinkoSolar, a solar module manufacturer announced that it has already secured over 10.7GW in orders for 2019.

The signing of several large supply agreements in Vietnam, Mexico, Spain and a number of other markets has allowed JinkoSolar to secure in record time over 10.7 GW in orders for 2019. Overseas orders with fixed terms and conditions account for the vast majority of the secured orders. Installations in China are expected to pick up during the second half of 2019. This record-high 10.7 GW order book consists primarily of high efficiency products like Cheetah, which highlights a clear trend taking place in global markets with demand shifting towards high-efficiency products.

The significant increase in the Company’s orders is a direct result of JinkoSolar’s long-term commitment towards developing partnerships with customers across the globe and growing demand for highly-efficient modules, including its flagship Cheetah which was launched last year and the latest Swan bifacial modules which are commercialized in 2019.

Mr. Gener Miao, Chief Marketing Officer of JinkoSolar, commented “Leveraging our large geographic footprint, we were able to rapidly benefit from the accelerating shift towards high-efficiency mono panels and secure over 10.7 GW orders for 2019 in record time. With grid parity approaching, we find ourselves in a very strong position in an otherwise highly competitive industry. Our strategic foresight to expand into high efficient product markets at an early stage is paying off. Jinko will continue to support our customers and partners with over 15 GW capacity of industry leading facility.”

Source: Company Press Release