JinkoSolar has secured an order from Decmil Australia to supply its solar panels for 255MW Sunraysia solar plant, to be located in New South Wales, Australia.

For the project, JinkoSolar will supply all the panels, including its latest HC Cheetah series products. The Sunraysia solar plant is being developed by Maoneng Group, which is an Australian-Chinese developer, owner and operator of renewable power generation assets.

Maoneng has a pipeline of 500MW solar farms in Australia and sells the energy and large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) to businesses and governments in the country, through a combination of medium and long-term contracts.

Maoneng commissioned a 13MW solar plant under the ACT Government’s Reverse Solar Auction scheme in November 2016. It reached financial close for the Sunraysia solar plant last month.

The company had entered into a long-term equity partnership with John Laing for the investment and development of the solar plant. It has also secured debt financing from Nord L/B, ING, Mizuho, Bank of China and National Australia Bank (NAB).

Maoneng group executive director Morris Zhou said: “JinkoSolar has demonstrated professionalism as a tier one global manufacturer.

“We look forward to the cooperation with JinkoSolar not only on this Sunraysia Solar Farm over the next 14 months, but also on future pipeline projects in Australia and the greater South East Asia region.”

This solar plant is considered to form a key step in AGL Energy’s plant to replace the aging and worn out Liddell coal-fired generator. The solar plant is supported by two power purchase agreements (PPAs) under which UNSW Sydney and AGL will buy energy for more than 15 years.

During its construction phase, the solar project is expected to generate nearly 400 jobs in Balranald, while giving a significant boost to the local economy.

JinkoSolar sales & marketing vice president Gener Miao said: “JinkoSolar’s panels deliver cost-competitive power with proven long-term reliability and we are proud to play a significant role in serving AGL’s goals for generating clean and renewable solar power.”