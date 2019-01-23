JinkoSolar Holding, a reputable solar module manufacturer in the world, announced that its affiliate has supplied 5MW of PV solar modules to Juwi Hellas S.A. for use in the Mesokomo Project in Northern Greece.

The Project was successfully connected to the grid in December 2018 and is owned by ETVA VIPE S.A.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager JinkoSolar Europe, commented, “Juwi is an important European EPC client and we are very happy to expand our partnership with them in Greece. Greece is showing great growth potential and the Mesokomo Project demonstrates JinkoSolar’s strong reputation in the market and how increased collaboration between JinkoSolar and Juwi can create new opportunities for both parties.”

Source: Company Press Release.