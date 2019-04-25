Chinese solar module-maker JinkoSolar has supplied 100MW solar modules for Srepok 1 and Quang Minh Solar Power Plant Complex in Vietnam.

For the project, JinkoSolar was selected as the exclusive supplier of solar module, because of its track record and highly efficient panels, which can withstand Vietnam’s hot and humid climate.

The project is located in Buon Don district in the Central Highlands province of DakLak. The project’s construction started last October and it began operations in January 2019. Dai Hai Investment invested a total of VNĐ2.2 trillion ($95m) in the project.

The project is expected to reduce nearly 90,000 tons of coal which is imported every year to meet the country’s energy demands, while reducing CO2 emissions by up to 72,000 tons.

JinkoSolar general manager Anita Li said: “We are excited to collaborate with Dai Hai Investment to develop and promote solar energy in Vietnam.

“As one of the largest solar plants in this country, this project demonstrates JinkoSolar’s commitment to manufacturing reliable PV modules which form the foundation of this 25-year solar project investment. Quality is critical to large projects like this.”

The Srepok 1 and Quang Minh Solar Power Plant Complex were recently inaugurated by Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Truong HoaBinh.

Deputy Prime Minister Binh said: “Renewable energy has become a global trend and Vietnam in general, and DakLak in particular, have a lot of potential for solar energy development. This complex will play an important role in our efforts to further the province’s socio-economic development while ensuring national energy security.”

Last December, the company supplied modules for a 60MW solar project in Kampong Speu province, Cambodia. The order was placed by SchneiTec Group, a real estate developer in the country.

For the solar farm, JinkoSolar supplied more than 200,000 solar modules. Installation work began this January and the work is expected to be completed by the end of this year. Power generated from the solar plant will be supplied to Electricite du Cambodge (EDC).