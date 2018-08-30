JDR Cables Systems (JDR) has been awarded a five-year long term service agreement with Wild Well Control (Wild Well), a Superior Energy Services company.

The five-year agreement, will see JDR design, manufacture and assemble intervention, workover and control systems (IWOCS) to be deployed in conjunction with Wild Well’s 7Series subsea intervention systems.

The 7Series subsea intervention system enables operators to conduct deep water live well interventions and / or plug and abandonment operations with improved safely and efficiently. The agreement with JDR includes Generation I and II of the 7Series technology – the latter allows operators to switch “on the fly” between riser-less and riser-based deployment functions without resurfacing.

Thomas Wilke, General Manager of Subsea, at Wild Well, said: “JDR is renowned for its industry-leading IWOCS and control systems. By collaborating, it allows each of us to focus on our respective core competencies to make deep water operations safer. What’s more, we recognize that as an organization, JDR has many synergies with our own. Our culture, structure and core values are strongly aligned, so this relationship is a natural fit.”

In order to facilitate a cost-effective roll out, each company will cross-train the other’s respective employees to optimize project personnel and generate additional savings for operators.

David Nemetz, Director for the Americas at JDR, added: “This agreement is testament to our ability to establish trusted relationships with other industry-leading suppliers, not just in terms of technology, but in enhancing the way we work to deliver additional value for our customers. Establishing a long-term, sustainable relationship with Wild Well delivers on our partnership approach to our business as well as broadens our presence in deep water markets such as the Gulf of Mexico and West Africa.”

Source: Company Press Release