JDR Cable Systems (JDR) has been selected by Jan De Nul for the supply of subsea power cables and accessories for the Taiwan Power Company Offshore Wind Farm Phase One.

JDR will design and manufacture array and export cables, which will be 65km in length, to transmit power from the offshore wind farm to be located off the coast of Fangyuan in Changhua County in Central Western Taiwan.

This wind farm is being developed by Taipower with a consortium of Jan De Nul and Hitachi as the main contractor for the project. The Phase One of the wind farm will be powered by 21 of 5.2MW offshore wind turbines, generating a total of 110MW. This project is expected to be completed next year.

These 33kV cables will be manufactured at JDR’s facility in Hartlepool, UK, supported by its group facility in Bydgoszcz, Poland, before being shipped to Taiwan for installation by Jan De Nul.

JDR CEO Richard Turner said: “We’re thrilled to be selected to participate in a Taiwanese project for the second time. The region itself has exciting prospects with the growth of its offshore market and as Taiwan becomes an increasingly popular choice for investors and developers. We’re delighted to be a part of the local success story and to bring not just our technology, but our experience to the developers and supply-chain in the region.

“And we don’t just provide a product, we provide support and reliable service to our customers globally. So, this project really aligns with our growth strategy and localisation in Taiwan, where our aim is to work alongside local partners to share knowledge, skills and expertise.”

Jan De Nul offshore cables manager Wouter Vermeersch said: “We knew JDR could deliver on time and work alongside us as a strong partner with a high reliability record. We both have Taiwanese growth plans so our business goals align well.”

In June 2018, JDR secured a similar contract from Jan De Nul for Taiwan’s Formosa I development. Formosa I is the country’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm and is being developed by Formosa Wind Power.

Phase I of the wind farm is already operational and it includes two turbines with 8MW capacity. Phase II will add another 20 turbines, bringing the total capacity to 120MW.