JDR Cables, a subsidiary of TFKable Group, has been selected by Swedish energy company Vattenfall to supply cables for the 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm to be located off the coast of Denmark in the Baltic Sea.

As part of the contract, JDR Cables will manufacture more than 170km of aluminium core inter-array cables and a range of termination accessories for the wind farm. The cables will be assembled at Hartlepool facility and the project is expected to be completed in 2021.

The inter-array cables will connect to the turbines and will carry the clean generated electricity to an offshore substation. The offshore wind generation is a 33kV cable designed system.

JDR sales director renewables Mike Lovell said: “We are extremely proud to be awarded this landmark contract, which highlights our world-leading expertise in the supply of specialist subsea power cables to the offshore energy industry.

“JDR’s track record for innovation cemented the deal and will help to drive cheaper energy for consumers. We are looking forward to the development of Danish Kriegers Flak and continuing our collaboration with Vattenfall in the future.”

The Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm will be located about 15km east of the Danish coast in the Southern part of the Baltic Sea. Powered by 72 turbines, it will be the country’s largest offshore wind farm. Each of the turbines will be able to generate about 8.4MW of capacity.

When fully operational, the wind farm will be able to supply clean electricity to more than 600,000 Danish households with renewable energy.

In January, JDR Cables announced securing a major contract in Taiwan. The company was selected by Jan De Nul to supply subsea power cables and accessories for the Taiwan Power Company Offshore Wind Farm Phase One.

The offshore wind project will be located off the coast of Fangyuan in Changhua County in Central Western Taiwan. Being developed by Taipower, the consortium of Jan De Nul and Hitachi is the main contractor for the project.

When complete, the phase one of the wind farm will generate about 110MW of clean energy being delivered by 21 of 5.2MW turbines.