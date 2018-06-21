JDR Cable Systems (JDR), the supplier of subsea umbilicals and power cables to the offshore energy industry owned by the TFKable Group, has been awarded a contract by Jan De Nul Group to manufacture and supply inter-array, export and land cables for Formosa 1 offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Formosa 1 is Taiwan’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm and is being developed by Formosa Wind Power Co., a partnership of Macquarie Capital Group Limited (50%), Orsted AS (35%) and Swancor Renewable Energy Co. Ltd (15%). Phase one of the development is already operational with two offshore wind turbines generating a capacity of 8MW. The next phase will add another 20 installations with a total capacity of 120MW.

Commencing production in Q4 2018, JDR will deliver 21km of inter-array cable, 13km of export cable and a further 16km of land cable to transmit power from the shore to the local substation. The 33kV cables will be manufactured at JDR’s state-of-the-art facility in Hartlepool, UK, before being shipped to Taiwan for installation by Jan De Nul. The project is targeted for completion in 2019.

Richard Turner, Chief Executive Officer at JDR, says: “Our customers are our partners – we work collaboratively to deliver reliable solutions for even the most challenging projects. Jan De Nul is an established offshore installation contractor with over 20 years’ experience in Taiwan, so we’re thrilled to be working with them to deliver our first project there.”

JDR will also provide 26 offshore and 8 onshore technicians to provide cable installation support, cable accessory fitment and post-installation testing services, and will supply a range of accessories including the cable protection systems.

Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group, says: “We needed a strong partner with a proven track record for manufacturing and supplying subsea and land cables. Every element of this project requires quality at every stage and delivery on time.”

Richard Turner continues: “Taiwan is one of the most exciting and ambitious emerging markets for renewable energy with a strong committed pipeline of offshore wind projects. At JDR our strategy has been to build knowledge and experience locally and export that globally, so every market we enter and every project we deliver has the same dedication to quality. We’re thrilled to be bringing our people and technology to Taiwan and making to Formosa a success.”

