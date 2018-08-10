Jacobs Engineering Group has received engineering services contract for phase two expansion of the midstream oil and gas operator Keyera's Wapiti Gas Plant, which is under construction near Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada.

The phase two expansion project aims to add 150 million cubic feet per day of sour gas processing to the Wapiti Gas Plant.

Under the contract, Jacobs will design a second train, expanding Keyera’s capacity in the liquids-rich Montney region of northwestern Alberta.

Jacobs, which earlier engineered the Wapiti Gas Plant Phase One, said in a statement: “Investment is growing in this area as Keyera develops critical assets and infrastructure contributing to the economic sustainability of the region.”

Keyera expects the second phase construction of the gas plant to cost $150m and be completed in mid-2020.

Upon completion of the two phases, the new facility will have capacity to process up to 300 million cubic feet of sour gas and 25,000 barrels of field condensate per day.

Jacobs energy, chemicals and resources president Vinayak Pai said: “Keyera operates one of the largest independent midstream energy companies in Canada, is a cornerstone client for Jacobs in Alberta, and we are committed to supporting their Wapiti Development project.

“This contract builds on Keyera’s already impressive gas gathering and processing business in the midstream industry in Canada.”

Jacobs plans to support the project from its Calgary office, the company’s centre of excellence in North America for natural gas liquids, gas treating and processing and sulfur solutions.

In May 2018, Keyera had announced its decision to proceed with phase two of the Wapiti Gas Plant expansion.

Additionally, the firm said it plans to expand two gathering systems that will deliver volumes to the Wapiti gas plant.

The firm will also add additional compression to both the Wapiti gathering system and the North Wapiti Pipeline System to meet the volume commitments made with two primary customers.