Itron has been selected by Elektro, part of Neoenergia/Iberdrola group, to deploy Gen5 network to enable energy efficiency, increased grid awareness and provide better usage information.

The utility will replace existing electricity meters with smart meters from Eletra, an Itron authorized sales partner, and deploy Itron’s network in three cities, including Atibaia, Nazaré Paulista and Bom Jesus dos Perdões, over the next year. Elektro is part of Neoenergia group, the second largest distributer of electric power in Brazil, serving 13.6 million customers.

Eletra is a leading meter provider in Brazil, and through this collaboration with Itron, Eletra will deploy 40,000 of its Zeus meters and utilize Itron’s Gen5 network to deliver a comprehensive solution. This will allow Elektro to improve grid reliability and reduce commercial losses in three cities in the São Paulo State in Brazil.

Itron will also provide professional services and software maintenance to ensure reliable, predictable software delivery, operations and upgrades. With this innovative network modernization, Elektro is building the foundation to become a Distribution System Operator (DSO), a company that goes beyond the current Distribution Network Operator role.

On one multi-platform network, Elektro will be equipped to integrate smart grid solutions such as distribution automation and fault control indicators (FCIs), in addition to helping cities integrate innovative solutions like smart lightning, traffic control, EV charging stations, etc.

Itron sales for Commercial and Customer Enablement for Latin America vice president Emerson Souza said: “With our future-ready network, Elektro will be prepared to implement smart city applications and technology to unlock benefits to customers.

“We are excited to collaborate with Elektro to modernize its electricity infrastructure with our network and managed services.”

Neoenergia Smart Grids superintendent Heron Fontana said: “Combining Eletra’s smart meters and Itron’s network will improve our infrastructure and service delivery to our customers.

“Itron’s network is Wi-SUN compliant and aligned with our digitalization strategy of implementing open-standards solutions, enabling further opportunities as distribution automation, streetlights and other applications.”

Source: Company Press Release