Irving Resources has received approval from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of its Otoineppu Prospecting Plan covering drilling activities at the Omu Sinter in Japan.

Omu Sinter is part of Irving’s 100% controlled Omu gold-silver project, Hokkaido, Japan.

Approval of this Prospecting Plan allows Irving to conduct diamond drilling and other advanced exploration activities at Omu Sinter, one of Irving’s high priority target areas at its Omu project. With this approval, Irving must now submit a Otoineppu Mine Safety Regulation for acceptance.

Late last year, Irving worked with Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering (MINDECO) and Rodren Drilling Ltd. to mobilize a diamond drill to Omu. The companies recently worked together to establish a drilling and core processing yard at a new warehouse facility located approximately one kilometer from Omu Sinter. Currently, work permits are being sought for a Canadian crew to conduct the drill program. Further updates about timing of drilling will be provided once visas have been obtained.

Quinton Hennigh is the Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and verified, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources.

Source: Company Press Release