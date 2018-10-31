Irving Resources has received approval from the Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of its Omui Mine Plan covering mining and exploration related activities at its Omui Mining License.

Omui is part of Irving’s 100% controlled Omu gold-silver project, Hokkaido, Japan.

Approval of this Omui Mine Plan is a very important step and allows Irving to bulk sample and ship the material offsite, and conduct diamond drilling and other advanced exploration activities. Omui is one of Irving’s key high grade target areas at Omu. With this approval, Irving must now submit the Omui Mine Safety Regulation for acceptance.

Approval of Irving’s Omu Sinter drilling permit, a separate application from the Omui Mine Plan, is currently awaited. Omu Sinter is another one of the high priority targets at Omu.

Irving is currently working with Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering (MINDECO) and Rodren Drilling Ltd. to mobilize a diamond drill to Omu. Further updates about timing of drilling will be provided as these various items are organized.

“Approval of our Mine Plan by METI is very encouraging”, commented Akiko Levinson, President and Director of Irving Resources. “Not only does this give us approval to conduct bulk sampling, trenching and diamond drilling, this establishes Irving as a mining company in Japan”.

