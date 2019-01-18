Illinois-based renewable developer and operator Invenergy, has started commercial operations of the 200MW Upstream Wind Energy Center in Antelope County, Nebraska.

Invenergy stated that the wind farm can now supply power to 68,000 American homes and is located north of the city of Neligh. The project created 275 jobs during the construction phase and now it has 11 permanent full time operations and maintenance jobs.

The Upstream Wind Energy Center is expected to contribute nearly $2m annually to the local economy through taxes, lease payments to landowners and wages and benefits to employees.

Invenergy renewable development senior vice president Mick Baird said: “We are proud to grow our investment in Nebraska and to continue our track record of project execution and strong community relationships. WEC is an ideal partner for Invenergy given their commitment to renewable energy.”

Invenergy has signed an agreement with WEC Energy Group to sell 80% in the wind farm. Invenergy will retain the remaining 20% stake and will also provide operations and maintenance, asset management and energy management services for the project.

WEC Infrastructure executive vice president Dan Krueger said: “We commend Invenergy for achieving commercial operation and are pleased to partner with them in the deployment of this valuable renewable energy resource.”

In January 2018, the company secured construction financing for the Upstream Wind Energy Center. The financing was provided by Santander Global Corporate Banking.

Earlier this month, the company announced that it has closed construction financing for the 302.4MW Santa Rita East Wind Farm, located about 112km west of San Angelo, Texas.

The Santa Rita East wind farm, which is presently being constructed, is claimed to be the largest wind farm that the company has financed till date.

The firm has also agreed to sell 75% of stake in the wind farm to AEP Renewables, after the construction is completed. Invenergy will retain the remaining 25% stake and will continue to provide operations, asset management and energy management services as part of a 20 year agreement.