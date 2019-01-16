Invenergy has started commercial operations at Lackawanna Energy Center, a 1,485MW natural-gas fired combined-cycle power plant in Pennsylvania.

Built just outside of Scranton, the Lackawanna Energy Center generates enough electricity to meet the power consumption needs of more than a million American households. Completed ahead of schedule, the Lackawanna power plant is equipped with three GE 7HA.02 air-cooled natural gas combustion turbines.

According to Invenergy, the HClass turbine units enable operational flexibility that helps the Lackawanna Energy Center to produce baseload power. The units also help the power plant to quickly respond to variations in energy demand, thereby supporting the continued growth of renewable resources in the region.

The gas-fired power plant, which also features three heat recovery steam generators and a steam turbine, is said to use less fuel and generate fewer emissions.

Invenergy founder and CEO Michael Polsky said: “We are tremendously proud to go online with the Lackawanna Energy Center, the largest and most technically sophisticated power plant Invenergy has ever developed, built and operated.

“This milestone is an incredible achievement for our team and project partners, who have delivered on our commitment to generate clean power, good jobs, and local community investment through this project.”

The natural gas fuel to the Lackawanna power plant is supplied by Cabot Oil & Gas, while its fuel management services are provided by Jersey Resources Group.

For construction of the power plant, which began in March 2016, Invenergy partnered with Kiewit Power Constructors. Lackawanna Energy Center features a single-shaft design where each of the three 500MW power islands is made up of a combustion turbine and steam turbine that share a single generator.

Kiewit executive vice president Dave Flickinger said: “Designing and building the Lackawanna Energy Center required the largest staff and craft workforce ever assembled by Kiewit Power Constructors Co.

“It’s been an excellent experience partnering with Invenergy, who values worker safety and project execution as much as we do. We’re proud to have been part of the team that successfully delivered this important project.”