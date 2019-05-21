InterMoor has been awarded a contract with COOEC, a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), to install deepwater mooring systems for the Liuhua 16-2 and Lingshui 17-2 floating production facilities in the South China Sea.

The Liuhua 16-2 turret-moored floating production and storage and offloading facility will be anchored in 390–420 m of water in the Baiyun Sag at the center of the Pearl River Mouth basin using nine suction pile anchors with chain-wire-chain legs. The Lingshui 17-2 taut-leg semisubmersible floating production unit will be anchored in 1220–1560 m of water in the Qiongdongnan basin in the northern South China Sea using 16 legs (4 × 4) built with driven piles, chain and polyester rope.

InterMoor’s work scope includes project management, review and verification of detailed designs, detailed installation methodologies and procedures, installation engineering and offshore preparation and execution.

Both projects will start immediately. They will be managed from InterMoor’s Singapore office, but most of the InterMoor engineers and the project director will be seconded to COOEC’s office in Shenzhen, China, to ensure seamless interfaces with the client (COOEC), the operator (CNOOC) and the subcontractors.

Simon Gatcliffe, InterMoor’s vice president Asia Pacific, said, “It is an honor to be awarded such important work. This contract bears witness to InterMoor’s longstanding relationship with COOEC and track record in deepwater, permanent mooring projects.”

Source: Company Press Release